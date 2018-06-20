Man charged with arson after Halesworth newsagent blaze
A man has been charged with arson endangering life after a newsagent and flats were gutted in a fire.
A family was left homeless after a fire broke out above the newsagent's in Market Place, Halesworth, on 11 June.
Stephen Wilson, 31, of Hardley Road, Langley, is also charged with common assault, breach of a restraining order and taking a vehicle without consent.
He appeared before Norwich magistrates earlier and was remanded for a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on 18 July.