Image copyright Mark Eley/Suffolk Fire Service Image caption The blaze in Halesworth town centre left a family homeless

A man has been charged with arson endangering life after a newsagent and flats were gutted in a fire.

A family was left homeless after a fire broke out above the newsagent's in Market Place, Halesworth, on 11 June.

Stephen Wilson, 31, of Hardley Road, Langley, is also charged with common assault, breach of a restraining order and taking a vehicle without consent.

He appeared before Norwich magistrates earlier and was remanded for a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on 18 July.