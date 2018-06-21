Suffolk

McDonald's stabbing: Charges against teen dropped

  • 21 June 2018
Forensic officers at scene of Ipswich stabbing
Image caption Forensic officers searched the scene of the stabbing in Ipswich

A teenager arrested after a stabbing at a fast food restaurant in Ipswich will face no further action, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

The 17-year-old from Ipswich was due to appear before the town's youth court, but the charges against him were dropped.

A 16-year-old boy was left critically injured in the attack at the McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue, on 13 June.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody, charged with wounding with intent.

Rishawn Mohamed, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing in August.

Image caption The stabbing at McDonald's was the third in a fortnight in Ipswich

The injured boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with "life-threatening injuries", but has since left hospital.

Police say they are not directly linking the attack in Ravenswood to the murder of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue on 2 June - or to another stabbing of a man at an address in Pauline Street on 11 June.

Police and community groups will hold a second public meeting addressing recent events in Ipswich on Thursday evening.

Image caption The attack happened at McDonald's in Ravenswood Avenue

