Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in June

Two people arrested over the murder of a teenager last month will face no further action, police said.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital from a single stab wound after being attacked in Ipswich on 3 June.

A man, 41, questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a woman, 36, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender face no further action.

Aristote Yenge, 22 and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, were charged with Tavis's murder.

They were remanded in custody and will reappear before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

Last month Tavis's aunt said he was forced to take part in gang activity.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday.