Image caption Ipswich Crown Court heard Fuller will face a "lengthy custodial sentence"

A woman who had taken drugs and been "driving at excessive speed" before she crashed a car has admitted causing the death of two men.

Sadie Fuller also admitted seriously injuring a woman in the crash on 27 May on Exning Road in Newmarket, Suffolk.

Paul Gale, 43, the front seat passenger of the Golf driven by Fuller, and Marius Giocas, 20, the driver of the other car, died at the scene.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Fuller will face a "lengthy custodial sentence".

Fuller, of Exning Road, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She also admitted possessing heroin, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to an offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

The prosecution told the court Fuller had been driving at excessive speed and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

It was heard she was "driving away from police, or at least thought she was".