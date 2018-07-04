Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

A teenager who was killed in a knife attack died from a wound to his heart, an inquest heard.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being attacked in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on 2 June.

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said pathology notes also identified "a number of stab wounds, defensive injuries and an injury to the top of his head".

Aristote Yenge, 22, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, have been charged with his murder.

Tavis was last seen with a friend at a cash machine outside the Co-Op store in Nacton Road at 16:50 BST, about a third of a mile from Packard Avenue.

'Polite young man'

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest at Ipswich Coroners' Court to a date to be fixed "in light of the criminal investigation that's currently taking place".

Tavis's family, who described him as a "well-mannered, polite young man", have appealed for information to bring those who took his life to justice.

His funeral will take place later in Nacton with hundreds of people expected to attend the service at St Augustine's Church.

A procession, led by his family, will start in Packard Avenue in the Queens Way area of the town from the spot where Tavis was killed.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Floral tributes being prepared for Tavis's funeral which will take place later

Last month his father, Neville Aitkens, said he was "overwhelmed" by community efforts to fundraise for his son's funeral costs.

Tavis's aunt has said he was forced to take part in gang activity and had been pressured to take orders from older people, despite their efforts to steer him away from trouble.

The two people charged with his murder have been remanded in custody and will reappear before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

A total of eight people were arrested by Suffolk Police and questioned in connection with the killing, with two now facing no further action.