Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was treated by paramedics in Underwood Close, but later died in hospital

A murder investigation has started after a man was stabbed to death on Saturday.

The 28-year-old victim was found with serious injuries at Underwood Close, Lowestoft, after police were called at about 23:15 BST.

He was treated at the scene for stab wounds, but later died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.

A man from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said they thought the victim was "targeted".

Det Ch Insp Mike Brown said he wanted anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact police.

"While an arrest has been made, we are continuing to make a number of inquiries and this remains a live and active investigation," he said.

Parts of Underwood Close and Bentley Drive have been sealed off.

Suffolk police said there would be an increased number of officers in the area, carrying out inquiries.