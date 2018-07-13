Image copyright Facebook Image caption Anne Searle was found dead at the couple's home on 30 December

An ex-Royal Marine who is accused of strangling his wife to death has told a court he did not intend to kill her.

Former UKIP councillor Stephen Searle denies murdering Anne Searle, 62, who was found dead at their home in Stowmarket, on 30 December.

Mr Searle, 64, told the jury how, four months before she died, his wife had discovered that he had been having an affair with their son's partner.

He told jurors that attacked him and she died in the struggle that ensued.

Ipswich Crown Court heard they had both been drinking and at one point Mrs Searle stabbed a kitchen knife into the arm of the sofa.

Mr Searle said his wife later confronted him and he felt stinging to his stomach and saw a blade.

It was a steak knife, he told the jury, who were shown pictures of injuries he received.

Mr Searle said: "It was crazy. I was grabbing trying to find the knife. She was struggling frantically. She was a strong woman."

Stephen Searle was elected to Suffolk County Council in 2013

Eventually, they fell to the floor and Mr Searle demonstrated in court how he had placed his open right hand on her throat to hold her down.

He said after what felt like 20 to 25 seconds she stopped struggling and he went into the conservatory to have a cigarette and another drink.

Mr Searle told jurors he thought she would walk in again at any moment, and things could "kick off" once more.

When he did eventually go back, she was still where he had left her.

He said his head was spinning, and he did not immediately think of calling anybody.

Asked if he had intended to kill his wife, he replied: "No Sir, I didn't."

The trial continues.