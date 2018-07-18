Image copyright Facebook Image caption Stephen Searle was elected to Suffolk County Council in 2013

A former UKIP councillor who strangled his wife after she discovered his affair has been jailed for life.

Stephen Searle, 64, murdered Anne, his wife of 45 years, at their home in Stowmarket, Suffolk, on 30 December.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court took three-and-a-half hours to find him guilty of her murder on Tuesday. He will serve a minimum of 14 years.

The judge told him his actions caused the family "devastating waves of pain and anguish".

The jury heard that Mrs Searle had uncovered her husband's affair with their son Gary's partner, Anastasia Pomiateeva, and an argument had ensued.

Searle, a former Royal Marine, said his wife had attacked him with a knife and he was defending himself.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Anne Searle was found dead at the couple's home on 30 December

He claimed to the court that he did not intend to kill her, but failed to call an ambulance after the attack and instead "sat there like a bloody idiot".

In a 999 call that was played to jurors, the former councillor could be heard telling police: "I've just killed my wife."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Murderer made 999 call after killing wife

Officers attended their home in Stowmarket within minutes of the call and found Mrs Searle dead.

In bodycam footage recorded by the arresting officers, Searle is heard to say: "I've been a very naughty boy" and "everyone has their breaking point".

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court that the discovery of the affair "would have put considerable strain on the marriage".

He said Searle had probably placed his wife in a choke hold he had knowledge of from his military training.

A post-mortem examination recorded that Mrs Searle died of compression of the neck.

Sentencing him the judge, Mr Justice Green, told him: "Your actions have caused devastating waves of pain and anguish to crash through your entire family."

Days before her death, Mrs Searle had posted a message on Facebook saying: "Happy Christmas... I hope I will still be here in 2018. We will see."