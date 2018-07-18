Image copyright Mark Eley/Suffolk Fire Service Image caption The blaze in Halesworth town centre left a family homeless

A man is to go on trial later this year in connection with an arson attack in Suffolk that left a family homeless.

Fire crews were called to the blaze near the market place in Halesworth at about 18:15 BST on 11 June.

The fire was discovered at a newsagent's on Chediston Street and spread to two other buildings, causing a roof to collapse.

Stephen Wilson, 31, of Langley in Norfolk, denied arson and assault at Ipswich Crown Court.

He will go on trial on 4 December.