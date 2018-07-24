Image copyright Google Image caption Christopher Amatt and Archibald Clifton-Brown have been bailed ahead of a trial

Two men have pleaded not guilty to hunting and killing a fox with hounds during a Boxing Day Hunt in Suffolk.

Christopher Amatt, of Attleton Green, and Archibald Clifton-Brown, of Haverhill, both denied hunting a fox in Great Thurlow on 26 December 2017.

At Ipswich Magistrates' Court, Mr Amatt, 58, also pleaded not guilty to assault and Mr Clifton-Brown, 19, denied assault by beating.

They were granted unconditional bail, with a trial date yet to be set.