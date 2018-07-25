Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy stabbed outside a row of shops.

Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, is the third person to be charged with murder following Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' death in Ipswich on 2 June.

He appeared via videolink at Ipswich Magistrates' Court and will appear at the crown court on Friday.

Two others - 22-year-old Aristote Yenge and a boy, 16, who cannot be named - are also due to appear the same day.

Suffolk Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Barking on Tuesday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and he has since been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Floral tributes for Tavis's funeral

Tavis was stabbed in the heart outside a row of shows in Packard Avenue.

His mother, Sharon Box, said he was taken "unnecessarily, needlessly and cruelly" and his family was "heartbroken".

Earlier this month, about 800 people attended Tavis's funeral at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich, which had installed extra seating and relay speakers to allow people outside to follow the service.

An inquest into his death, opened and adjourned earlier in July, heard how the pathologist had identified "a number of stab wounds" including defensive injuries.

Two other men, aged 20 and 19, arrested in early June on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remain on bail until Monday.