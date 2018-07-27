Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

Two men and a boy have denied murdering an Ipswich teenager who was stabbed to death last month.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked in Packard Avenue on 2 June.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road in the the town, Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and denied the charge.

A fourth defendant, Adebayo Amusa, 19, from Barking in London, has yet to enter a plea on the same charge.

All four defendants were remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for November.

The 16-year-old cannot be identified because of his age.

Tavis was stabbed outside a row of shops on the Nacton estate in east Ipswich.