Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dean Stansby died after being stabbed in the abdomen

Three members of a drugs gang have been jailed for life for murdering a man they feared was going to rob them.

Tecwyn Parker, 48, and Jason Ruby, 45, both of Ipswich, and Daniel Kaganda, 24, from London, were convicted of killing Dean Stansby after a trial.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Parker was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years in prison, while Ruby and Kaganda will serve at least 18 years.

Mr Stansby was stabbed near Ipswich railway station in February 2017.

A fourth defendant, 25-year-old Amiadul Islam, from London, who was also convicted of murder, will be sentenced at a later date.

Ruby was also found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

During the trial, Mr Stansby's brother Paul described their difficult childhood and told how his sibling had turned to drugs in desperation.

Image caption Dean Stansby was stabbed on Ancaster Road, near Ipswich railway station

He admitted his brother had been a "misfit" but said he had a big heart and the family had been "left broken" by his death.

In a statement, father-of-five Mr Stansby's former partner Kim Hales said things had been "a living nightmare" since his murder.

She said: "No one has the right to take the life of a person and leave lives in disarray. Dean's at peace now but we will never be at peace again."

The court heard previously how Mr Stansby, 41, from Trimley, near Felixstowe, had gone to Ipswich to buy drugs and contacted a supplier known as "AJ and Sky".

Parker had been sent to deal to Mr Stansby but returned to a flat where Ruby and Kaganda were, alleging he was concerned he would be robbed by the buyer, jurors were told.

After a phone call to Islam, one of the group's organisers, the three other men went to meet Mr Stansby on Ancaster Road, where he was fatally stabbed in the abdomen.