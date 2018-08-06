Ipswich deaths: Man and woman found dead
- 6 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been found dead at a property in Ipswich.
Police were called to Siloam Place just after 08:50 BST where they found a man with serious injuries.
He died shortly after the arrival of emergency services. Officers on the scene then found a dead woman inside the property.
Police are currently investigating both deaths.