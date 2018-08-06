Suffolk

Ipswich deaths: Man and woman found dead

  • 6 August 2018
Siloam Place, Ipswich
Image caption Police have cordoned off Siloam Place in Ipswich

Two people have been found dead at a property in Ipswich.

Police were called to Siloam Place just after 08:50 BST where they found a man with serious injuries.

He died shortly after the arrival of emergency services. Officers on the scene then found a dead woman inside the property.

Police are currently investigating both deaths.

Related Topics