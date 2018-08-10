Image caption Three firefighters were taken to hospital. Two had minor injuries and were allowed home, while a third man remained in hospital with a broken arm

Three firefighters injured when their engine overturned were helped by an off-duty doctor from a nearby pub.

The crash on Thursday happened opposite The Crown in Stoke by Nayland, on the Essex/Suffolk border.

Eyewitness Brian Oakes said the doctor borrowed a spoon to administer morphine while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Essex Fire and Rescue said one firefighter remained in hospital with a broken arm and two others had minor injuries so were allowed home.

A spokesman confirmed an investigation will get under way into the circumstances of the crash.

Image caption An off-duty doctor from the pub opposite was able to help the crew before paramedics turned up

The engine was on its way to a road traffic accident and an eyewitness said it "skidded in the rain on a sharp turn".

Mr Oakes and his wife Una were in their house when Mrs Oakes heard "sirens and then this big almighty bang".

She looked outside and said "all I could see was the underside of the fire engine".

Image caption An air ambulance landed in a nearby field following the accident, which Mrs Oakes said took place in very wet conditions

Mr Oakes said one of the men climbed out of the engine and he heard another say he was hanging from his seatbelt, while a third said he thought his arm was broken.

A doctor came out of the pub to help and "gave at least one of them morphine".

He said: "She borrowed a spoon off me to measure it and a paper and pad to write down what she'd given, so paramedics could take a note of what they'd had."

Mrs Oakes added the corner was "lethal" and they had previously helped a driver whose car had overturned into a ditch.