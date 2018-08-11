Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Police have said members of the public should not approach Eammon Kenevan (left) and Darren Mellor if they spot them

Police are hunting two convicted robbers who have absconded from an open jail.

Eammon Kenevan, 22, and Darren Mellor, 39, went missing from Hollesley Bay prison after being released to visit Ipswich, Suffolk Police said.

Kenevan was serving a five-year sentence for burglary and robbery, and Mellor a six-year sentence for robbery.

Police said members of the public should not approach the pair, but contact the force instead.

Officers said they did not know if the men were together.

The prisoners had both been released on a temporary licence but failed to show up at a meeting point at 14:00 BST on Friday, the force said.

Kenevan is described as white, 6ft 2in (1.88m) tall with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.

Mellor is also white, 5ft 6in (1.68m) tall, with a shaved head, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to have links to the Ipswich area.