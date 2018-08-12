Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Eammon Kenevan (left) and Darren Mellor were arrested on Saturday after failing to return to prison the day before

Two convicted robbers who absconded from an open jail have been found.

Eammon Kenevan, 22, and Darren Mellor, 39, went missing from Hollesley Bay prison after being released to visit Ipswich, Suffolk Police said.

Kenevan was serving a five-year sentence for burglary and robbery, and Mellor a six-year sentence for robbery.

The men were arrested on Saturday evening in Stowmarket after failing to return to jail on Friday, Suffolk Police said.

They had both been released on a temporary licence to visit the town, but did not show up at a meeting point.