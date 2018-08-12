Image copyright Google Image caption Four men have been arrested in connection with the attacks in Bucklesham and Grebe Close

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in two separate attacks on the same day.

The 30-year-old man was stabbed in the arm in a caravan in Oaks Caravan Park at Bucklesham, Suffolk, at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.

He taken to hospital but later left. Police were then called after the man was stabbed in the back and bottom 11 miles from the caravan park.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

The victim was in a stable but serious condition after being wounded in Grebe Close, Ipswich at 12:25, police said.

Police said they have stepped up patrols in the areas, but the people involved were known to each other and there was no wider threat to the community.