A former law lecturer arrested in Romania has appeared in court charged with two counts of raping a girl under the age of 13, and nine other offences.

Julian Myerscough, 56, formerly of Lowestoft, Suffolk, returned to the UK on Monday, police said.

Mr Myerscough, who used to lecture in law at the University of East Anglia, was extradited from Romania.

He appeared before magistrates in Ipswich earlier and was remanded in custody.

Mr Myerscough, originally from Bolton, has also been charged with four counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13, four counts of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 and one count of assaulting/ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering.

He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the charges and will next appear on 11 September at Ipswich Crown Court.