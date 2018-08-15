Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police are treating the death of Joe Pooley as "unexplained"

Police have identified the body of a man which was found in the River Gipping near Ipswich town centre.

Joe Pooley, 22, from Ipswich, was found in the water behind the Suffolk Retail Park at about 10:30 BST on Monday.

A post-mortem examination which took place yesterday revealed the likely cause of death to be "immersion in water".

Suffolk Police said there was "no evidence to suggest foul play but officers are keeping an open mind".

Mr Pooley's death is currently being treated as "unexplained", and officers are appealing for anyone with information to call the non-emergency number 101.