Image copyright Family photo Image caption Clive Wyard was a grandfather to nine children

A grandfather who died 12 days after being found collapsed on the driveway of his house had "unexplained" facial injuries, police have said.

Clive Wyard, 74, was found unconscious on Valley Road, Ipswich, at 07:15 BST on 20 July. He died on 1 August.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a severe head injury, but found he had other injuries including black eyes and cuts to his face and body.

Jackie Garnham said her father could have been "attacked in some way".

Suffolk Police said Mr Wyard had spent the previous evening in the Royal George pub, playing darts and taking part in a quiz, before leaving between 00:15 and 00:20 on 20 July.

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Clive Wyard pictured at the Royal George pub the evening before he collapsed on his driveway

He was seen on CCTV walking home along Colchester Road, and another camera picked him up on Valley Road, about 200 yards from his home, at 00:37.

Ms Garnham said: "As he gets closer to home that's what we don't see, so the thoughts could be that Dad was attacked in some way."

The retired Felixstowe dock worker had suffered a skull fracture and bleed on the brain.

Image caption Clive Wyard was found collapsed near his Valley Road home on 20 July

Police said they were keeping an open mind about his death but were concerned about the "level of injuries" he had.