Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire crews were called to Bury St Edmunds town centre at 17:00 BST on Friday, 29 September

Two men have been summonsed to court over a "major" fire in the historic centre of Bury St Edmunds last year.

About 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Cycle King store on Angel Hill on 29 September.

Two neighbouring buildings, including the One Bull pub, were also damaged.

A 23-year-old man from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from the Bury St Edmunds area will be charged with arson when they appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on 28 August.