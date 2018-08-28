Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ipswich have charged a fifth person with murder.

Leon Glasgow, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, who was attacked on Packard Avenue in the Nacton estate area in June.

Mr Glasgow has been remanded to appear before Ipswich magistrates on Thursday.

A 16-year-old and three other men have already been charged with murder and a trial is due to take place in November.

Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road in Barking, east London, was charged with murder in July.

Callum Plaats, 23, of no fixed address, Aristote Yenge, 22, of Spring Road in Ipswich, and a boy, 16, from Colchester who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged in June.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Floral tributes for Tavis's funeral held in July

An 18-year-old man, arrested in early June on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, is due to answer bail on Thursday, while a man, aged 20, also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been rebailed until 4 September.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the attack, which took place at about 16:50 BST on Saturday, 2 June.

An inquest into Tavis's death, opened and adjourned earlier in July, heard how the pathologist had identified "a number of stab wounds" including one to the heart, and defensive injuries.