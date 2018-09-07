Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest in Ipswich heard David Brown died after an incident at BCJ Taylor Haulage

A HGV driver who was crushed between two lorries died as a result of an accident, an inquest jury concluded.

David Brown, 57, of Littleport, Cambridgeshire, died after the incident at BCJ Taylor Haulage in West Row, Suffolk, on 13 March 2017.

The hearing in Ipswich was told the handbrake was left off when he was connecting a cab to a trailer and the vehicles started to roll.

Mr Brown died from severe crush injuries to his chest and pelvis.

The incident is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the inquest heard.

Mr Brown had attempted to get back into the lorry when it started to move but it crashed with a parked vehicle, pinning him between the door and cab.

'Foreseeable'

The jury was told there was a 1.5% slope at the yard.

Forensic collision investigator PC Andrew Fossey said the slope was not significant enough to cause the vehicles to move.

But summing up, coroner Jacqueline Devonish said the HSE had described the "vehicle rollaway incident" as "foreseeable".

It was the policy for drivers was to turn off the cab's engine and apply the handbrake before attaching trailers, the jury was told.

However, on this occasion, Mr Brown, who had worked as a driver for 27 years, "failed to carry out the correct procedure".

The incident happened at about 09:30 GMT.

Mr Brown was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died at 11:18.

The jury concluded Mr Brown died as a result of an accident, causing crush injuries.

It said it was "primarily caused by failure to engage the tractor unit's parking brake in addition to a failure to follow the correct coupling procedure and the gradient of the slope in the yard causing vehicle runaway".