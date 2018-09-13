Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ava-May Littleboy, aged three, was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston beach

A three-year-old girl who was thrown from an inflatable trampoline died as a result of a traumatic head injury, an inquest has heard.

Ava-May Littleboy was on the inflatable on Gorleston beach, Norfolk, on 1 July when it "exploded".

An inquest in Norwich heard Ava-May, who was from Somersham in Suffolk, was declared dead at the scene. The hearing was adjourned until 11 December.

Two people arrested over the death were released while inquiries continue.

Image caption The inflatable was pictured a few days before the incident, when Danny Boyle was recording scenes from a new movie on the beach

Image caption An area around the bouncy castle was cordoned off while police investigated Ava-May's death

The man and woman, both in their 40s and from Great Yarmouth, were questioned on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

An investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, local authority and police is ongoing.