Ava-May Littleboy died of traumatic head injury, inquest hears
A three-year-old girl who was thrown from an inflatable trampoline died as a result of a traumatic head injury, an inquest has heard.
Ava-May Littleboy was on the inflatable on Gorleston beach, Norfolk, on 1 July when it "exploded".
An inquest in Norwich heard Ava-May, who was from Somersham in Suffolk, was declared dead at the scene. The hearing was adjourned until 11 December.
Two people arrested over the death were released while inquiries continue.
The man and woman, both in their 40s and from Great Yarmouth, were questioned on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
An investigation involving the Health and Safety Executive, local authority and police is ongoing.