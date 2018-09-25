Suffolk

Pair deny starting Bury St Edmunds Cycle King shop fire

  • 25 September 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionFire crews were called to Bury St Edmunds town centre at 17:00 BST on Friday, 29 September

Two men have denied starting a blaze in the centre of a historic town last year, which caused £1.6m worth of damage.

About 60 firefighters tackled the fire at the Cycle King shop on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds, on 29 September.

Ashley Finley, 24, of Borley Cresent, Elmswell, and Dysney Sibbons, 23, of Elmsett Close, Stowmarket, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

They both denied arson.

They were given unconditional bail and will stand trial on 4 March next year.

Two neighbouring buildings, including the One Bull pub, were also damaged.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites