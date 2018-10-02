Image copyright Mr J Dean/Geograph Image caption The discovery of the algae at Alton Water near Ipswich meant both the watersports centre and a new aqua park were shut during the summer season

A watersports centre which was shut for most of the summer amid fears over blue-green algae has reopened.

The discovery of the algae at Alton Water near Ipswich meant both the centre and a new aqua park were closed during the summer season.

The blooms, which form in hot weather, can release toxins which can cause skin irritation and sickness.

Anglian Water said the algae had now receded with the cooler weather.

Jake Williams, head of parks and conservation at Anglian Water, said: "We're really pleased to let people know that the watersports centre is back open for business.

Image caption The new Aqua Park at Alton Water, near Ipswich, was only open for two weeks before it shut because of the algae blooms

"Algae blooms are not new. They are a natural phenomenon, occurring in large bodies of water like reservoirs and rivers across the UK when the weather conditions are very hot and still - as we saw over the majority of the summer.

"It is, by its very nature, difficult to prevent and control."

It meant a new aqua park at the reservoir, with 72 inflatables, slides and obstacles, was only able to open for two weeks instead of two months.

Managers apologised in August, saying that bookings would be refunded.

Aqua Park Suffolk's director Richard Drinkwater said: "Despite investing with us in ultrasound technology, Anglian Water have been unable to control the algal bloom at Alton Water this season."

The firm said it would like to return to run the aqua park next summer and would be seeking "assurance from Anglian Water that it is possible to control these algal blooms".

The site remained open for other activities such as fishing, cycling and camping.