Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Police initially treated the death of Joe Pooley as "unexplained"

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a river.

Joe Pooley, 22, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping behind Suffolk Retail Park at about 10:30 BST on 13 August.

Suffolk Police initially treated his death as unexplained before further inquiries led detectives to make the arrests.

A man and woman, both 28 and from Ipswich, are being questioned.