Murder arrests after Joe Pooley found in Ipswich river

  • 3 October 2018
Joe Pooley Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Police initially treated the death of Joe Pooley as "unexplained"

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a river.

Joe Pooley, 22, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping behind Suffolk Retail Park at about 10:30 BST on 13 August.

Suffolk Police initially treated his death as unexplained before further inquiries led detectives to make the arrests.

A man and woman, both 28 and from Ipswich, are being questioned.
Image caption Mr Pooley's body was found in the water behind Suffolk Retail Park on 13 August

