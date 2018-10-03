Image caption The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attending the races in Newmarket

The ruler of Dubai will not be made an honorary freeman of Newmarket.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has invested lots of money in the Suffolk town's horse racing industry and schools.

But a vote on the merits of granting him the honour was withdrawn at a Newmarket Town Council meeting on Monday.

Mayor Rachel Hood said councillors decided to send Sheikh Mohammed a thank you note instead.

Sheikh Mohammed has ruled Dubai since 2006 and is the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

A keen horse racing fan, he began to invest in Newmarket when Godolphin - his family's collection of thoroughbreds - opened a base the UK.

In 2016, Sheikh Mohammed founded the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project and put money into refurbishing the once-struggling school.

He has pledged to donate £1m to build a new library at the site.

Image caption Newmarket Mayor, Rachel Hood, said it "didn't seem appropriate" to make the Sheikh an honorary Freeman

Nick Fray, principal of the academy, said he had to "pinch himself" when it came to thinking about the Sheikh's generosity.

"I still struggle to find words to express how much gratitude we have for what has happened in this school."

Ms Hood agreed that Sheikh Mohammed had done a lot for Newmarket but that in the end, it "didn't seem appropriate" to make him a freeman.

"It's an old-fashioned thing and Sheikh Mohammed is a very modern leader," she said.

In a statement, the town council said that giving thanks, but not a title, "feels right".