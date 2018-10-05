Image copyright Frank Tewkesbury Image caption Kevin Beattie, pictured in 1974, played nine times for England

The funeral procession of a former England footballer will give fans of the club where he made his name a chance to pay tribute.

Kevin Beattie, who is regarded as one of Ipswich Town's greatest players, died suddenly on 16 September, aged 64.

In a notice in the Ipswich Star, his family said the procession will pass Town's Portman Road ground and the statue of ex-manager Sir Bobby Robson.

The funeral is at the crematorium in Nacton on Friday, 26 October.

"Beat" arrived at Portman Road as a 15-year-old and progressed through the youth ranks, making his debut against Manchester United in 1972.

Image copyright Mark Murphy Image caption Kevin Beattie had worked as a summariser and contributor on BBC Radio Suffolk in his later years

Beattie went on to make 296 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and consistently finished at the top of supporters' polls as Ipswich Town's top player of all time.

He was an FA Cup and Uefa Cup winner under Robson and won nine caps for England, although he regarded his career as hampered by injuries.

Image caption Floral tributes for Kevin Beattie were laid at the foot of the Bobby Robson statue outside Portman Road

The newspaper notice said: "The 'Beats' life was football and he was loved and admired by so many friends and fans.

"At home he was just our 'Kev' who adored his family as they did him.

"As a tribute to Ipswich Town and Bobby Robson who gave Kev his first opportunity and where Kev considered 'home' the funeral procession will drive past his beloved club at 2.30 p.m. approx."