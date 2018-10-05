Image caption Geoffrey Caton was stabbed at his flat in Cumberland Avenue

A man who stabbed another man 65 times has been sentenced to spend life in a secure hospital.

Mourad Belarbi, 44, of Lake Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, killed Geoffrey Caton, 57, of Cumberland Avenue, on 20 July.

Belarbi, who has paranoid schizophrenia, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing him at Ipswich Crown Court, a judge said it was a "ferocious and brutal attack on a vulnerable man".

Mr Caton's family said in a statement they were "very pleased" with the sentence.

Image caption Belarbi admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility

The court previously heard Belarbi and Mr Caton had been taking drugs and watching TV at Mr Caton's flat before Belarbi used one of the victim's knives to stab him.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Caton died from multiple stab wounds.

Following Belarbi's arrest, two psychiatrists interviewed him and agreed he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia made worse by drug use, the sentencing hearing was told.

Judge Martyn Levett told Belarbi he would serve a minimum of 10 years.

However, if he is deemed well enough to leave hospital before then, Belarbi will serve the rest of his sentence in prison, the judge said.

After the hearing, Mr Caton's brother Mark said: "We are very pleased with the outcome, taking into account the ferocity of the attack, plus any future danger to the public.

"We want to remember Geoffrey at his best.

"He wasn't an angel but he was a man who cared about other people, who rang his mother every day; a man who loved music, meditation, art and photography."