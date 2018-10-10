Image copyright Other Image caption Mary Griffiths was attacked in front of her three daughters in Bury St Edmunds

The three daughters of a woman murdered by a stalker with a bolt-gun have lost their battle for damages.

Mary Griffiths, 38, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, was killed by John McFarlane, who was jailed for life in May 2009.

Her children brought a case against Suffolk Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust and Suffolk Police, arguing if proper steps had been taken their mother would not have been murdered.

A High Court judge has dismissed their claims.

Fitness instructor Ms Griffith was killed after McFarlane smashed through the back door of her home with an axe as she and her three daughters slept in the early hours of 6 May 2009.

The slaughterman dragged her from her bed, where her 10-year-old daughter was also sleeping, beat her and shot her twice in the chest and once in the shoulder with a bolt-gun normally used for stunning livestock.

Evidence showed McFarlane had been stalking and harassing Ms Griffiths, and she had called police the day before she died saying she was "really frightened".

Her daughters, Jessica, Hannah, and Sophie, claimed her death was "preventable".

Mr Justice Duncan Ouseley dismissed their case after analysing evidence at a High Court trial in London in November 2017.

Police and health authority bosses had disputed the claims against them.