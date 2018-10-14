Image copyright Google Image caption The extent of the man's injuries has not been revealed

A man who was "in the carriageway" of the A14 has been struck by a police car, another car and an ambulance.

Suffolk Police said it happened on the westbound stretch of the dual carriageway at Rougham at 04:35 BST.

The extent of the man's injuries has not been revealed.

Police said neither emergency vehicle had its siren flashing. The road is closed between junctions 43 and 47 westbound.

It is expected to remain closed for several hours while an investigation is carried out.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.