Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Ewan Clover, 19, died after being hit by three vehicles on the A14

A pedestrian killed after being hit by a car, a police vehicle and an ambulance on the A14 has been named.

Ewan Clover, 19, was struck by the three vehicles on the westbound carriageway of the road, near Rougham, at about 04:35 BST on Sunday.

Mr Clover, who lived in the town, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither emergency vehicle was responding to a call at the time so did not have their blue lights flashing. No-one else was injured in the crash.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed about the incident.