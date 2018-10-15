Image caption Assistant coroner Kevin McCarthy said Lee Carnegie's death was "alcohol related"

A man who died with his head stuck down a drain was "extremely intoxicated", an inquest heard.

Lee Carnegie, 49, was found outside his home on Linnet Road, Bury St Edmunds on 9 May.

The coroner's court in Ipswich heard his legs were "flailing in the air" and members of the public pulled him from the drain. A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Assistant coroner Kevin McCarthy said the death was "alcohol-related".

It was heard Mr Carnegie, who was born in St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, had been seen by his GP for chronic alcoholism.

He had referred himself to the Turning Point addiction centre, but had not used its services yet.

Alcohol problem

A toxicology report said when he died, he had 291mg in 100ml of blood. The legal limit for driving is 80mg.

The report said a coma can occur when there is 200mg-300mg and it was regarded as "extremely intoxicated".

A post-mortem examination said Mr Carnegie died from asphyxia having become stuck in a drain.

It was heard Dyno-Rod had visited the area a number of times in the six months prior to Mr Carnegie's death due to various call-outs.

In a statement read by the coroner, Mr Carnegie's daughter described him as a man who "lived life quite freely" and the last time she spoke to him he seemed "quite happy" and spoke about celebrating his 50th birthday.

Mr McCarthy said: "He clearly had an alcohol problem and shouldn't have been doing what he was doing."