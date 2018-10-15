Police probe Aldeburgh woman's 'unexplained' death
- 15 October 2018
A police investigation is under way after a woman was found dead and a man found with a serious head injury at the same property.
Officers were called to Acheson Way in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, at about 10:40 BST.
Suffolk Police said the man, aged in his 90s, and woman, in her 50s, were known to each other.
The force said the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. It said officers were treating the woman's death as "unexplained".
Police have appealed for witnesses.