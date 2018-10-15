Suffolk

Police probe Aldeburgh woman's 'unexplained' death

  • 15 October 2018
Acheson Way, Aldeburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, at about 10:40 BST

A police investigation is under way after a woman was found dead and a man found with a serious head injury at the same property.

Officers were called to Acheson Way in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, at about 10:40 BST.

Suffolk Police said the man, aged in his 90s, and woman, in her 50s, were known to each other.

The force said the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition. It said officers were treating the woman's death as "unexplained".

Police have appealed for witnesses.

