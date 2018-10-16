Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Acheson Way, Aldeburgh, at about 10:40 BST on Monday

A man whose wife died at their home remains in a critical condition at hospital, police said.

Connie Hewitson, aged in her 50s, died at Acheson Way in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, at about 10:40 BST on Monday.

Police said her husband John, aged in his 90s, had a serious head injury.

Suffolk Police said an investigation was under way and officers were treating the woman's death as "unexplained".

The East of England Ambulance Service said the couple were "critically ill" when paramedics arrived.

It said "despite the best efforts of everyone involved", the woman died at the scene.

The ambulance service said the man was taken to Ipswich Hospital.