Image caption Beryl Taylor, 70, wanted to end of her life because of her ill health, an inquest heard

A woman whose husband was questioned on suspicion of her murder took her own life, an inquest heard.

Beryl Taylor, 70, known as Mary, died in Rattlesden, Suffolk, in July 2016.

Ian Taylor was arrested on suspicion of assisting a suicide, and later on suspicion of murder, but was released.

The coroner told the inquest the actions of Mr Taylor, who handed a camera containing a recording of his wife taking her own life to police, were "of love".

Mr Taylor's actions resulted in him being arrested on suspicion of facilitating a suicide.

Following a police investigation and consideration by the Crown Prosecution Service, it was decided it would not be in the public interest to proceed further, it was heard.

Image caption Mrs Taylor died at her home in Rattlesden in July 2016

Suffolk Coroner's Court was told Mrs Taylor had a range of medical conditions including fibromyalgia, allergies, chronic fatigue syndrome and multiple chemical sensitivities.

In a written statement, she said she had reached a decision to end her life because of her ill health.

Det Sgt Michael Gwynn, who led the investigation, told the hearing: "It was clear that her life and quality of life had deteriorated significantly over a number of years to a point where she expressed a desire to no longer continue living.

"As I believe any wife would, she turned first to her husband of some years standing."

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Kevin McCarthy recorded a conclusion of suicide.

He said: "Any actions by Mr Taylor were, I am sure, of love and no other motive."