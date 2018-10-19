Frostenden A12 crash: Woman, 22, dies in two-vehicle collision
- 19 October 2018
A 22-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on the A12, police said.
The blue Peugeot 206 and black Isuzu D-Max collided at Frostenden, Suffolk, just after 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
Suffolk Police said Charlotte Oakes, from Saxmundham, was the passenger of the Peugeot and died at the scene.
The female driver of the same car was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the other car had minor cuts and bruises.