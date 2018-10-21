Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Mr Gibbs is from Redisham near Beccles

An air, sea and land search has been launched to find a missing swimmer last seen on a beach on the east coast.

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, was last seen wearing blue swimming shorts and a swimming cap at Pakefield, Suffolk, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The search, which also involved a search and rescue helicopter, took place on Saturday night and resumed again at 06:30 BST.

The coastguard is being supported by the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Image caption The Lowestoft lifeboat was one of four involved in the search

Police said Mr Gibbs, from Redisham near Beccles, is white, of medium build with grey hair. Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Suffolk Police.