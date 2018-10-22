Image copyright Google Image caption James Brooke was thrown 20m (66ft) when he landed heavily at Beccles Airfield

An experienced, 26-year-old, skydiver misjudged a "high performance landing" and died, an inquest has heard.

James Brooke died from a brain injury after falling heavily at Beccles Airfield, Suffolk, on 19 May.

The hearing in Ipswich heard he was an experienced parachutist who had completed 941 jumps prior to his death.

He had been filming a tandem descent before he attempted the landing which he miscalculated, resulting in a heavy landing, it was heard.

Mr Brooke was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital just before 10:00 BST where he died of multiple fractures and a brain injury.

The Norfolk-born teacher, who taught at the Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds, had been parachuting for almost four years, it was heard.

Insufficient height

In a British Parachute Association (BPA) report, read out at the inquest, it was heard the freefall phase "took place as planned" and Mr Brooke deployed his main parachute correctly.

It said Mr Brooke did not have "sufficient height" to complete the high-performance landing he was attempting, resulting in "the heavy, fast landing".

The report said he was thrown 20m (66ft) from the point of impact.

He landed with his knees first, which may have thrown him forward, resulting in his head making contact with the ground, it said.

It was heard the equipment Mr Brooke was using was suitable, as were the weather conditions.

He had been practising the landing, according to his well-kept log, the inquest was told.

Recording a conclusion of accidental death, Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone said: "It appears James Brooke was an experienced parachutist but on this occasion was attempting a high performance landing.

"It appears he misjudged this and therefore came down heavily which resulted in a head injury."