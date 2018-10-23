Image caption Aldeburgh, Felixstowe, Lowestoft and Martlesham Heath will be part of East Suffolk

The boundaries for Suffolk's two new councils have been announced, after a public consultation into the plans.

West Suffolk and East Suffolk councils are due to start work in May 2019, following the local elections.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has now finalised the wards, to be represented by 119 councillors.

Earlier this year, the government approved the merger of St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath district councils, and of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney.

Council leaders said at the time the decision to create new "super district" authorities was "truly momentous".

They estimated they would save about £1m a year by becoming two authorities instead of four.

East Suffolk will have 55 councillors while West Suffolk will have 64. Wards will be represented by either one, two or three councillors.

The proposed new arrangements will go before Parliament "in the coming weeks".

Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "We looked carefully at every submission we received before finalising the recommendations.

"We think this pattern of wards strikes the right balance between delivering fairness for voters as well as reflecting the shape of communities."

St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath have shared a chief executive since 2011 and have pooled office staff and some services.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney started working in partnership 10 years ago.

They said they had made more than £18m in efficiency savings and halved their joint workforce in that time.