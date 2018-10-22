Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Read developed an irregular heartbeat caused by high altitude while climbing Mount Elbrus, Russia

A man died from an irregular heat beat caused by high altitude while climbing Europe's highest mountain, a coroner has ruled.

Daniel Read, 37, of Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in July climbing 5,642m (18,510 ft) Mount Elbrus in Russia.

He and fellow climbers were two minutes into their ascent at 4,600m (15,000 ft) when Mr Read complained of chest pain.

Coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone said Mr Read collapsed backwards in snow, became unconscious and died.

He had been taking part in an expedition run by the company, Adventure Peaks.

The inquest in Ipswich was told Mr Read had experienced mild altitude sickness earlier in the expedition but had recovered, and expedition leaders followed medical guidelines correctly in allowing him to continue with the climb.

The coroner recorded a verdict of cardiac arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, caused by high altitude.