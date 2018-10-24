Image copyright Sudbury Town Council Image caption Members of the public spent months making the poppies for the display

A cascade of more than 23,000 handmade poppies has been draped over a church to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Members of the public have spent months knitting and crocheting the poppies for the display at St Peter's Church in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Three crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spent more than six hours helping to put them in place.

Sudbury Town Council said it had been "amazed" by the community spirit.

Image copyright Sudbury Town Council Image caption Fire crews spent more than six hours putting the poppies up on the church

The council said it was inspired by the display at Walsham-le-Willows last year.

It said it initially set a target of 5,500 poppies but that was "smashed" within weeks so they carried on.

The council said some poppies had been sent from as far away as Denmark and Australia.

Teresa Elford, from the council, said: "It's been such a community-spirited thing, it's been amazing."

A second net of poppies has been made which will go up on the town hall.

The council said volunteers had been attending every Thursday to help attach the poppies to the netting, which was donated by RAF Honington.

It said the display at the church, which is used as a community venue, would remain in place until at least 15 November.