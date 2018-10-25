Image caption The post office and village store at Grundisburgh was broken into at 04:30 BST

Burglars have targeted three village stores in rural areas of Suffolk.

The first break-in happened at Shotley Post Office at about 01:30 BST. Blakenham Stores at Great Blakenham was broken into half an hour later.

Olde Forge Stores and Post Office in Grundisburgh was burgled at about 04:30.

Suffolk Police said entry was forced into the buildings and cigarettes were stolen in all three cases. It said it was linking the burglaries.

Image caption Suffolk Police said entry was forced into the buildings

Image caption The force said cigarettes were stolen

At Grundisburgh, customers are being served at the door and are not allowed into the store while a police investigation takes place.

Mihaela Gray, the store's manager, said she felt "very angry".

"I thought this was a very secure village," she said.