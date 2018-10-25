Ed Sheeran's pants auctioned for St Elizabeth Hospice
Six pairs of Ed Sheeran's pants have been put up for sale in a charity auction.
The musician has donated more than 300 items for Zest, a brand launched by Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice.
Fans were able to see about 150 of the personal possessions when they were put on display at his old school, Thomas Mills High, ahead of the sale on 10 November.
The charity said it was "thrilled" with the singer's "generous" donation.
Items include pictures, a signed guitar, jumpers, dressing gowns, football shirts, shoes and the pairs of boxer shorts.
There are also Lego models; one Sheeran built of his face with his tongue sticking out and another of a figurine of himself outside a Lego Sydney Opera House.
Rachel Backshall, director of income generation and marketing at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "Ed Sheeran and his family are incredibly generous to donate all of these items."
The items will go under the hammer at Bishop & Miller Auctioneers in Stowmarket.
More than £8,000 was recently raised for East Anglia's Children's Hospices when Sheeran donated more than 100 items for an online auction including a drum kit the singer owned as a teenager which went for £2,650.