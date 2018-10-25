Image caption Ed Sheeran's boxer shorts are among the items up for auction

Six pairs of Ed Sheeran's pants have been put up for sale in a charity auction.

The musician has donated more than 300 items for Zest, a brand launched by Suffolk charity St Elizabeth Hospice.

Fans were able to see about 150 of the personal possessions when they were put on display at his old school, Thomas Mills High, ahead of the sale on 10 November.

The charity said it was "thrilled" with the singer's "generous" donation.

Image caption Sheeran has also donated Lego models

Image caption The lots include personalised sports shirts

Items include pictures, a signed guitar, jumpers, dressing gowns, football shirts, shoes and the pairs of boxer shorts.

There are also Lego models; one Sheeran built of his face with his tongue sticking out and another of a figurine of himself outside a Lego Sydney Opera House.

Image caption The money raised will go towards St Elizabeth Hospice

Image caption The auction will be held in Stowmarket on 10 November

Rachel Backshall, director of income generation and marketing at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "Ed Sheeran and his family are incredibly generous to donate all of these items."

Image caption St Elizabeth Hospice said it was "thrilled" with Sheeran's donation

The items will go under the hammer at Bishop & Miller Auctioneers in Stowmarket.

More than £8,000 was recently raised for East Anglia's Children's Hospices when Sheeran donated more than 100 items for an online auction including a drum kit the singer owned as a teenager which went for £2,650.