Image caption Parents have alleged a pupil attending Stoke High School is an adult possibly aged in his 30s

A secondary school pupil is being investigated after parents and classmates claimed he was as old as 30.

It is thought he is an asylum seeker who joined Stoke High School, Ipswich, as a new pupil at the start of term.

The school said it had contacted the Home Office in relation to the concerns but it was not prepared to comment further.

Another pupil shared an image on social media with the message: "How's there a 30-year-old man in our maths class?"

The Home Office has said it does not routinely comment on individual cases.

In a statement the school said: "This is a matter for the Home Office. They are looking into this after we contacted them.

"We do not comment on individual cases but we have followed government and local authority policies and guidance, as we do for any asylum admissions matter."

'Old for their age'

Lewis Forte, whose step-daughter is a pupil at Stoke High School, said he had been totally dissatisfied with the school's response.

He said: "I went to the school to raise concerns about it and the teacher tried to shut me down by saying all his documents were present and correct which they probably were.

"When you come into the country as an asylum seeker you are asked your name and age and if they are satisfied you are an asylum seeker, then you are given the papers you need to get a job and go to school. I think the school has been naïve."

Mr Forte said he believed the pupil in question had been at the school since the start of the term.

He added: "If he is a child then I am very sorry but I had a few children in my class who looked old for their age but this is something else."

Another parent warned others on social media, "I suggest if anyone's children are in the same classes as this guy then keep them off school until this has been investigated".

The East Anglian Daily Times reported that parents suspected the "man" had lied about his age in order to gain GCSEs because his qualifications were not recognised in England.