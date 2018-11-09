Suffolk

Lowestoft missing swimmer: Police find body on Suffolk coast

  • 9 November 2018
Lawrence Gibbs Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Mr Gibbs is from Redisham near Beccles

A body has been found by police searching for a swimmer who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, from Redisham, near Beccles, went missing after he was seen entering the sea at Pakefield Beach, near Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 26 October.

The body was discovered at 08:40 GMT on Kessingland Beach.

Police said formal identification was yet to take place but there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Gibbs's family have been informed of the development and a file will be prepared for the coroner, Suffolk Constabulary said.
Image caption The Lowestoft lifeboat was one of four involved in the search

