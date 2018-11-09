Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Mr Gibbs is from Redisham near Beccles

A body has been found by police searching for a swimmer who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, from Redisham, near Beccles, went missing after he was seen entering the sea at Pakefield Beach, near Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 26 October.

The body was discovered at 08:40 GMT on Kessingland Beach.

Police said formal identification was yet to take place but there were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Gibbs's family have been informed of the development and a file will be prepared for the coroner, Suffolk Constabulary said.