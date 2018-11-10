Image copyright PA Image caption The star's bedroom items have raised £53,000 for a Suffolk hospice

A clear out of Ed Sheeran's old bedroom has provided a charity auction with hundreds of items, including his pants.

The Suffolk based singer gave 330 personal bits to be put up for sale after emptying his bedroom at his family home in Framlingham.

A pair of orange boxer shorts fetched £120, while a guitar fetched five times the asking price at £10,200.

Some 500 people from across the world bid online for the items and raised £53,000 for a hospice.

Image caption The proceeds will go to help young people in the region living with terminal or progressive illnesses

The guitar was bought by fan Andy Austin from Diss in Norfolk.

"My heart was pounding, I just expected the numbers to keep going up.

"It's lovely to know the guitar is going to stay local and so exciting to actually get something proper of his," Mr Austin added.

Image caption The custom made Martin & Co guitar owned and played by Ed Sheeran had been estimated to fetch £2,000 - £3,000

Leanne Row from Stowmarket who spent £55 on a key-ring had been hoping to get the singer-songwriter's old notebook but found it was "a little bit above my budget".

"I named my son after him. He's Leo Sheeran so that's how big a fan I am," Ms Row added.

Image caption Leanne Row paid £55 for Ed Sheeran's old key ring

Other personal items that went under the hammer included a pair of the singer's Nike trainers, his used orange headphones, some snapped drumsticks and Ed's old school rugby shirt with his name on the back.

Sheeran's Hohner harmonica fetched £400.

Image caption Lot 756, a life size head of Ed Sheeran made from Lego went for £850

All the proceeds raised from the auction will go to support Zest, a new initiative created by St Elizabeth Hospice for the care of young adults in the region who are living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

At the announcement of the auction, the 27-year-old singer said: "The care of young adults living with terminal illnesses is vital and I'm so pleased that the auction will raise both awareness and support for this important cause."

"He's so generous. So many people could do this in the world, but not many people do," said Stowmarket auctioneer, Oliver Miller.

An auction of Rod Stewart's personal furniture in September raised £90,000.