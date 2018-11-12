Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicle - a marked Vauxhall Vivaro van - was taken from Lowestoft police station on Saturday evening

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a police van was stolen from a police station and abandoned in another town.

The vehicle - a marked Vauxhall Vivaro - was taken in Lowestoft, Suffolk on Saturday evening and found about 15 miles away in Bungay on Sunday.

Sean Warman, of Park Road, Lowestoft, is charged with offences including aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, blackmail and robbery.

He is due before Norwich magistrates.

Image caption The police van was spotted in several towns/villages in Suffolk

He is also charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and two counts of impersonating a police constable.

Officers were alerted by sightings of the vehicle being driven "erratically" in Lowestoft, Pakefield, Kessingland and 20 miles further south in Halesworth.

The van was found abandoned in Bungay at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday, after it was spotted by a member of the public.